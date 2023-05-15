Get ready to be well and truly wined and dined when Maitland Taste presented by The Mutual Bank, returns to Central Maitland this weekend (Friday 19 to Sunday 21 May).
Maitland Taste is a tantalising prospect for foodies and families alike, from aromatic varietals of wine to delectable dishes fashioned from fresh produce from across the Hunter Valley.
Throughout the weekend, Central Maitland will play host to two themed pop up eateries; Lovers Lane in Coffin Lane, where romantics can indulge in fresh woodfired pizza and Hunter fine wine, and Flavour Lane in Dransfield Lane, for a smattering of Asian eats, such as noodles, dumplings, Korean fried chicken and banh mi.
That's not all, though, with stallholders and food trucks lining The Levee, serving everything from Spanish paella and Turkish gozleme to French pastries and German sausages.
Live music will fill the air throughout the weekend, soundtracking a program stacked with activities for all ages, market stalls lining The Levee, as well as informative talks filled with helpful tips and tricks on the Kitchen Stage (Saturday) and the Garden Stage (Sunday).
Maitland City Council Coordinator City Events and Activation Adam Franks said 'Maitland Taste is all about celebrating Maitland and the Hunter region's growing reputation for great food, wine and produce.
"Whether you're an avid foodie, a creative in the kitchen or just looking to sit back and soak up the atmosphere, this year's program really does cater to all tastes," he said.
"I'm most looking forward to our interactive and vibrant lighting displays, with vivid patterns and textures set to illuminate The Riverlink building, a garden of recycled plastic flowers called Imaginary Botanicals, and Chromatica, a giant deconstructed kaleidoscope designed for interactive, cooperative play," Mr Franks said.
The Mutual Bank Chief Member Officer Matthew Dunnill said the Hunter-based bank was proud to once again be sponsoring Maitland Taste.
"This great community event really showcases the best of the Hunter Valley's produce and puts the spotlight on the importance of sustainability, and it is all right here in our own backyard," he said.
"The Mutual Bank is excited to be supporting the event which offers fun for all ages over three days and promotes local producers and business."
Continuing its expanded three-day format, which has proven popular with visitors since debuting in 2021, Maitland Taste kicks off in The Levee on Friday from 5pm to 9pm before continuing throughout Saturday (10am to 9pm) and Sunday (10am to 3pm).
For more information on Maitland Taste presented by the Mutual Bank's program, head to www.maitlandtaste.com.au.
