Maitland Taste is on this weekend in Central Maitland

Updated May 16 2023 - 6:59am, first published 6:48am
Maitland's Taste festival is on this weekend. Picture supplied.
Get ready to be well and truly wined and dined when Maitland Taste presented by The Mutual Bank, returns to Central Maitland this weekend (Friday 19 to Sunday 21 May).

