Come and meet your local firefighters and learn about home fire safety at the Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) open day on Saturday, May 13.
Firefighters will be opening the doors to Maitland, Morpeth and Rutherford fire stations from 10am to 2pm with a range of free activities including firefighting demonstrations, station tours and safety presentations.
Families will also be able to check out fire trucks, learn about firefighting equipment and chat to local firefighters about the critical work they do to keep communities safe.
Captain Mark Hardy said the open day is an opportunity to show people that FRNSW firefighters do so much more than fight fires.
"From road crashes, hazardous material incidents and natural disasters to urban search and rescue, medical responses and humanitarian relief, our firefighters are prepared for anything and ready to help anyone, anytime, anywhere," he said.
Captain Hardy said the open day is also a great time to talk to the experts about home fire safety in the lead up to winter.
"This year we want you to prepare your homes early for winter by using our Get Ready Checklist and check your smoke alarms as only working smoke alarms save lives," he said.
"Statistics indicate the risk of fatality in a house fire is halved if the home has a working smoke alarm.
"Smoke alarms should be tested every month and replaced every 10 years.
"Batteries should be checked every year, and changed when required, and smoke alarms should be vacuumed every six months.
"We also see a 10 per cent increase in the number of home fires during the winter months, with more fires starting in bedrooms and loungerooms due to things like heaters and electric blankets.
"Our fire station doors are open on May 13 so come and meet your local firefighters and learn how to keep your family safe from fire and other potential dangers."
For more information on FRNSW Open Day visit: www.fire.nsw.gov.au/openday.
