Apex 40 members tour the Hunter for annual national convention

By Chloe Coleman
Updated May 10 2023 - 3:34pm, first published 9:00am
Apex 40 national convention attendees visit Maitland. Picture supplied.
A group of 112 former Apex members from all over the country have settled in the Hunter for their annual convention, providing a boost to the economy along the way.

