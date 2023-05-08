The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community
Our People

Berry Park's over 55 ballet dancers find vitality and strength in Silver Swans classes

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
May 8 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Silver Swans ballet students Nancy, Jenny, Renata, Susan, Di and Eilish in the studio at Berry Park Village. Picture by Chloe Coleman.
Silver Swans ballet students Nancy, Jenny, Renata, Susan, Di and Eilish in the studio at Berry Park Village. Picture by Chloe Coleman.

Berry Park's newest ballerinas are proving once and for all age is just a number.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.