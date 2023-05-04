A group of Maitland residents have expressed deep concern about development plans that would see a holiday park built at the heritage-listed Walka Water Works site.
Save Walka Community Alliance campaigners have said they don't want a Reflections Holiday Park at Walka Water Works, and that Maitland City Council has not rigorously and transparently consulted the community on the project.
However, Maitland City Council has said without State Government funding for the project, large amounts of the park will remain closed, and less than four per cent of the total site will be used for accommodation.
Council maintains public access to the site will be improved and remain free.
In October 2022 Maitland City Council, the NSW Government and Reflections Holiday Parks first announced plans for improvements to the site, including overnight visitor accommodation and restoring the 1885 pumphouse building.
Council has since secured $15.1 million in funding for stage one of the project, and detailed planning is yet to begin.
The NSW Government provided $10 million in funding through round two of its Regional Tourism Activation Fund, and contributions from Crown Lands, Reflections Holiday Parks and Maitland City Council has brought the funding up to $15.1 million.
Council is putting together a community liaison group to share input on the project, and a Facebook Live forum will be held on Thursday, May 11 to answer the community's questions.
Major parts of the concept plan are the introduction of 40 powered camping and RV sites, 10 eco-cabins and 12 glamping tents, as well as amenities, a new access road and the re-introduction of weddings.
Save Walka Community Alliance campaigner Rachael King said the alliance believes there is no value in the proposed improvements for the Maitland community unless they are planning a wedding.
"Council and [the] local state member should be lobbying the state government for Maitland's fair share of funding for Walka, with no strings attached," she said.
"More value must be placed on green space for the Maitland community not less."
The alliance wants to say a "loud and clear yes to the grant and no to a caravan park", saying council should hand back the holiday park portion of the grant.
Its main concerns are environmental impact, mental health and wellbeing, flood isolation, legislative and regulatory compliance issues, inadequate road infrastructure and traffic impacts.
Maitland City Council general manager David Evans said plans for the future of Walka Water Works were developed as part of the Destination Management Plan 2020-2030 (DMP) through extensive engagement with the community and industry.
"During the engagement, there were 729 face to face interactions at pop up stands, 344 online survey completions and meetings with 60 key industry stakeholders," he said.
"More than 1100 ideas from the community and industry stakeholders informed the plan. There was also a period of public exhibition before the DMP was endorsed by council in July 2020."
Mr Evans emphasised Walka Water Works will not be privatised.
"It's not our aim or intention to diminish or damage the site's historic or environmental merit - we understand the value of the Walka site including the natural bushland, the habitat for native fauna, the heritage listed 1887 pumphouse, and the passive recreation needs it fulfills," he said.
"We secured $10 million grant funding from the State Government based on the concepts from DMP. Now is the time for formal planning to commence and this is where community involvement and engagement is essential.
"The community will have multiple opportunities for comment and input to the project.
"These include through the community liaison group (CLG), a Facebook Live community question and answer on May 11, as well as workshops, focus groups and updates distributed through our website and social media.
"There will also be consultation through the Development Application process."
Mr Evans said the liaison group's members will represent a broad cross section of the Maitland community, and will form an important part of council's community engagement around Walka.
"Our hope is for CLG members to be active, open minded participants in the conversation about the staged reopening of Walka," he said.
"Those who do not gain a position on the CLG will be invited to join a wider consultation panel that may be drawn upon for specific engagement.
"It's our vision that the proposed works will not only allow for the site to be remediated, renovated and reopened, but also diversified to allow for recreation, events, functions and tourism.
"Less than four per cent of the site will be for accommodation and any income generated will go back into Crown Lands."
The Save Walka Community Alliance said it wants to meet with relevant MPs and department representatives to "revisit the scope of the funding to prioritise the preservation of the natural site, allow Maitland City Council to retain their negotiated portion of the grand funds and to stop the caravan park".
"Walka is all we have and once it's gone it's gone," Ms King said.
"We want future generations to be able to enjoy their own area of peace and connect with nature in this increasingly urban environment."
The alliance doesn't think community engagement through the DMP was enough and is calling for a public meeting in person.
Bolwarra resident Camille Adams is concerned accommodation will alter the ambience of Walka.
"It will diminish the appeal and amenity of the reserve for our community, who need green space now more than ever to connect with nature for mental health and wellbeing, we don't want overnight accommodation," she said.
"Surely council can find somewhere else within the Maitland LGA more suited and better connected than our only green haven."
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
