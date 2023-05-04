The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community

Group fights against proposed holiday park at Walka Water Works

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
May 4 2023 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Walka Water Works pumphouse. Picture by Peter Lorimer.
The Walka Water Works pumphouse. Picture by Peter Lorimer.

A group of Maitland residents have expressed deep concern about development plans that would see a holiday park built at the heritage-listed Walka Water Works site.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.