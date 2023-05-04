The Maitland Mercury
Maitland Town Hall reopens after $10 million facelift

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
May 4 2023 - 4:00pm
Maitland Mayor Philip Penfold on stage in the Town Hall auditorium. Picture by Peter Lorimer.
In a city full of beautiful Victorian architecture Maitland Town Hall is the jewel in the crown, and after three years closed it's once again open to the public.

