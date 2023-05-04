In a city full of beautiful Victorian architecture Maitland Town Hall is the jewel in the crown, and after three years closed it's once again open to the public.
The 133-year-old building has just undergone a $9.7 million refurbishment as part of the Maitland Administration Centre construction project.
Everywhere possible its original charm has been preserved, including the original spring floor in the auditorium, ornate ceilings and cornices, and beautiful wooden staircase.
What's new is some modern safety updates such as handrails on the stairs, hearing loop system, bathrooms and sustainable sensor-activated lighting and cooling.
Its meeting rooms are open now for the public to use, and bookings are open for the auditorium and supper room, ready to use from July 1.
Maitland Town Hall has a long and fascinating history - it's where Australia's first Prime Minister Edmond Barton launched his campaign for the inaugural federal government in 1901, and it hosted a young King Charles III and Princess Diana in 1983.
Maitland Mayor Philip Penfold said it's very exciting to welcome the public into the hall once again.
"It's disappointing to have had to deny the community the opportunity to make use of that space, but very excited to be back and available to use it again," he said.
"We have many spaces available for the community to book, including the return of small rooms like the Paterson Room, the Heritage Room, the Maitland Room and other community rooms, but importantly for me - and this is what really floats my boat - is the Supper Room."
For decades, the Supper Room was used for storage, but now it's a place for functions and weddings to suit about 150 people.
It has its original spring floor and connects to a commercial kitchen, perfect for catering.
"We've been able to restore it and return it to, as best we can, its original look and feel," Cr Penfold said.
Cr Penfold wants to welcome "any and everyone" to make use of Town Hall, with space for concerts, events and groups of four to 400.
Town Hall, the old administration centre and the new Maitland Administration Centre are now all linked from inside, allowing seamless movement between the three buildings.
In the auditorium, some exciting modern adjustments have been made such as modern sound and lighting systems, new chairs, an extended stage, brand-new dressing rooms complete with bathrooms and showers, and a green room for performers.
Cr Penfold said there has already been great interest from performance groups and schools about making use of the great space.
"We want to see the community come forward and book spaces for the events they seek to hold," he said.
"And there's great opportunities for catering and the needs they may have for all those functions.
"We want to return life back to Maitland Town Hall after three years of absence, and not only for large events but for smaller rooms, meeting rooms, other events that people might have and want to gather for, we have the space to accommodate."
The hall has also hosted Prime Ministers such as Robert Menzies, Paul Keating and John Howard over the years.
Next door, council staff are all moved into the new Maitland Administration Centre, and Cr Penfold said it's great to have everyone under one roof.
"The staff really were operating from a substandard in my opinion, and now we're able to offer them that modern amenity and it's important to have a workspace that people are happy and enjoy coming to," he said.
The Maitland Administration Centre project, which started construction in 2021, cost $45.5 million and includes the $9.7 million spent on Maitland Town Hall.
To submit a booking request for Maitland Town Hall or for more information contact recreation@maitland.nsw.gov.au via email.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news.
