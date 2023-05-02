There's no better feeling than taking an untouchable horse and turning it into a reliable mount for a child.
Seeing a student develop their riding skills and excel is a close second.
That's how Caitlin Barker sees the world and at 19-years-old she's already cementing her path as a horse riding instructor.
The Aberglasslyn woman travels around the area training horses and teaching young people to ride.
"It's amazing working with horses and it's an amazing thing to teach young people to ride. One of my students has Asperger's Syndrome and she can't own a horse so I give her lessons on my horse," she said.
"I want to help people to become more confident in their riding and try to get them out and about at competitions, like showing, and doing a lot more."
Ms Barker is about to embark on a journey of her own. She has thrown her hat into the 2023 Maitland Young Woman competition in the hope it can give her a bit more self-confidence.
Ms Barker, who spent her childhood living in Weston and Ellalong, said pushing herself out of her comfort zone was a chance to gain more confidence and meet new people.
"I definitely want to improve my confidence and I want to get to know the community and how I can help out," she said.
Ms Barker volunteers at Maitland Show and wants to see it grow and evolve.
"I would like to help the general community and help the Maitland Show community too," she said.
"It would be nice to see more entertainment at the show. It was a really good show this year. I helped out over the three days and it was definitely better than the past few shows. To help the show committee to build it up more is something I'd like to do."
Ms Barker enjoys living in Maitland and attending the events that are held each year.
"There's not much to change, it's a lovely little town," she said.
The former Mount View High School student started competing in horse competitions when she was 10. She specialises in stock horse competitions.
"I like all the beautiful people you meet. There are so many lovely people at the stock horse competitions and you make new friends, it doesn't matter if you win or loose," she said.
She has also spent time volunteering with Lovedale Horse Rescue where she helped injured and sick horses find a new chapter.
"It was all about helping to get the horses in a better place. I tried my best. We used to fundraise to help with injured or sick horses that came in and I used to train them up so they could be rehomed," she said.
The first round of Maitland Young Woman judging - an interview and afternoon tea - will be held on Saturday from 1pm at Maitland Showground.
The second round, an on-stage interview and dinner, will be held in the McDonald Pavilion at Maitland Showground from 6pm. The winner and runner-up will be announced at the end of the evening.
