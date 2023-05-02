Kate Mannell has only called Maitland home for six months but that hasn't stopped her from paving the way to encourage more people to become involved with the environment.
The 24-year-old is passionate about environmental sustainability. She's obtained a University of Newcastle degree on the subject, works with Landcare groups through her role at Port Stephens Council and is a member of Maitland Landcare Group.
She says her degree gave her a deeper understanding of how the natural world can help forge deep connections between people and she's got a vision for enticing more young people to bond with the environment.
"Because I grew up in a rural community, I've always had an interest in maintaining a sense of community and my degree really helped me understand how much goes into the development of a community and its sustainability long term," she said.
"I'm keen to see how many young people I can attract to the Landcare space in Maitland."
The East Maitland woman has entered the 2023 Maitland Young Woman competition in a bid to connect with likeminded people and become more involved in the community.
She isn't new to this kind of thing. She's previously entered the Rydal Showgirl and Young Woman Ambassador competition.
She said it's harder than you think to meet likeminded people when they work in a wide range of careers.
"I'm most excited to meet the other girls and hopefully there are a few likeminded ones I might be able to bond with," she said.
Ms Mannell has volunteered with Maitland Show's homecraft and cooking section and adores the dedicated community that works hard to make the show a success.
"It's a bit high stress but it's also quite fun and rewarding at the end of it when all the entries are laid out," she said.
"It's what made me want to enter this competition - I realised what a community there is around the show and I wanted to tap into that again."
Ms Mannell, who grew up in a small community outside Bathurst called Meadow Flat, moved to Newcastle in 2018 to complete her university studies.
She often came to Maitland and said she felt more at home there.
"Maitland holds so many fantastic events and that's one of the things that drew me to Maitland from Newcastle - it's that sense of community you feel when you attend the events run by council," she said.
"I want to draw on that atmosphere and enthusiasm into more group-based settings, like a Landcare Group, and get people out and involved with the environment."
Ms Mannell would like to see more opportunities for young people in the Maitland community and wants to inspire other young women to become more involved.
"Coming from outside the community I know it can be intimidating to put yourself out there and get yourself involved when you don't know what opportunities are out there," she said.
"I'd like to create a culture where it is easier and more accessible for everyone to get involved in the community, regardless of age or where they grew up."
There are four entrants in the 2023 Maitland Young Woman competition.
The first round of judging, an interview and afternoon tea, will take place at Maitland Showground on Saturday, May 6, from 1pm.
The second round, an on-stage interview and dinner, will be held in the McDonald Pavilion at Maitland Showground from 6pm. The winner and runner-up will be announced at the end of the evening.
