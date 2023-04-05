Amy Newton is on a mission.
The 22-year-old is on a quest for self-improvement and also has a strong desire to inspire other women to be the best versions of themselves.
That's why she has entered the 2023 Maitland Young Woman competition.
Ms Newton entered the competition, which is the new version of the Maitland Showgirl quest, last year and found a new level of confidence.
She's more confident now than she was last year and she hopes to build on that during the competition's initial interview and the on-stage presentation.
She says public speaking can be an anxious experience, but it's something she is determined to conquer.
"I want to be more involved in the community. I want to learn more about the Maitland community and I want to have the confidence to inspire more young women to have confidence in themselves and to be a role model for young women," she said.
Ms Newton is studying at TAFE to become a student support officer - a reflection of her passion for education and children.
She was previously studying to become a personal trainer but felt that while she enjoyed exercising, it wasn't the career for her.
"I'll be supporting students and teachers in the school environment. I have a passion for children and I want to support them in providing a good environment for them to learn," she said.
When she isn't studying she works part-time at Williams in Stockland Greenhills, which is a shoe store. She also enjoys reading and has a strong passion for cooking.
She wants to expand her cooking skills.
"I love trying new recipes, I like cooking any kind of main dish and dessert. I love healthy recipes," she said.
"My friends inspired me to start cooking and cooking healthy food is better for you than eating takeaway every night, and it's helping me to have a healthy lifestyle."
The entrant who is named the 2023 Maitland Young Woman will have two titles during her 12-month reign - Maitland Young Woman and Miss Maitland. Both are youth ambassador roles.
The Maitland Young Woman title is the new name for the Maitland Showgirl competition, which was part of The Land Sydney Royal Showgirl competition. The Maitland Young Woman competes at the zone final for the chance to earn a spot in the state final at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.
The new version was implemented in 2022. Jaslyn Walters is the first entrant to hold the title.
The Miss Maitland role, which is sponsored by Maitland Business Chamber, is a hyper-local role which opens the door to networking with local businesses and the city's most influential people.
Miss Maitland will attend Maitland Business Chamber and Maitland council events, and speak at the Anzac Day service in Maitland Park.
Entrants will complete two rounds of judging before the winner is announced.
The first round, an interview and afternoon tea, will take place at Maitland Showground on Saturday, May 6, from 1pm.
The second round, an on-stage interview and dinner, will be held in the McDonald Pavilion at Maitland Showground from 6pm. The winner and runner-up will be announced at the end of the evening.
Entries close on Monday, April 24, 2023. Women aged between 18 and 25 can enter. Those who are 25 must not turn 26 before May 1, 2024.
Entry forms can be downloaded, filled out and emailed to the showground office. Click here for more details.
