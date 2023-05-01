It was a morning full of love, laughter and llamas at Maitland's Benhome Masonic Village on Thursday, April 27.
Residents of Benhome received a special visit from local llamas Tyrion and Ambrose from The Llama Collective at Farley.
Tyrion and Ambrose were greeted with plenty of smiles and in return were treated with pats and carrots.
Lifestyle Officer at Benhome Masonic Village Jade Pilgrim said this is the second time the residents have received a visit from the Llama Collective.
"Watching the residents smile and laugh while they interact with the llamas and the keepers is extremely rewarding," she said.
"Residents will often reminisce and chat about the llama visit months afterwards."
Benhome Masonic Village resident Myrtle Burke said this is her second time interacting with the llamas.
"Last year, I was in my room and they came in with them and I got that big of a shock. I never realised they were so big," she said.
Ms Burke who spent the morning patting and feeding the llamas said she loves when they come to visit.
"They're beautiful. They've got beautiful eyes and eyelashes," she said.
"It's so wonderful when they come, especially for them to bring them up in the lift. That's a big effort."
For Benhome Masonic Village resident George Melmeth it was his first time seeing a llama.
"They were much bigger than I expected," he said.
Benhome Masonic Village resident Gerald Reeve said it was his second time seeing the llamas and he enjoyed the visit from Tyrion and Ambrose.
"They liked eating the carrots out of our hands," he said.
Throughout the year, Benhome also has frequent volunteers who bring in registered therapy dogs, as well as annual visits from other services, including snakes and reptiles, petting zoos and chicken hatchlings.
"Pet therapy gives the residents a good quality of life," Ms Pilgrim said.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
