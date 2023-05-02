The Maitland Mercury
Guy's Karate School at Rutherford wins Australian Small Business Champion award

Ben Carr
Ben Carr
Updated May 2 2023 - 12:48pm, first published 12:30pm
Guy's Karate School at Rutherford was awarded the best martial arts club at the Australian Small Business Champion awards at Star City Casino on Saturday, April 29. Picture supplied
Guy's Karate School at Rutherford has been awarded the best martial arts club at the Australian Small Business Champion awards.

