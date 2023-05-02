Guy's Karate School at Rutherford has been awarded the best martial arts club at the Australian Small Business Champion awards.
The school was selected from 14 finalists at a gala event held on Saturday, April 29 at Sydney's Star City Casino.
The black-tie event was attended by over a thousand people and compèred by news presenter Peter Overton.
Business owner Lindsay Guy said he was left speechless after receiving the honour.
"I'm looking at all these other guys and I'm going wow, these are some pretty good martial arts clubs here," he said.
"People that know me would think that I'd never be out of words but it was just one of those moments where you just go - I don't really know what to say."
The Australian Small Business Champion Awards have been running in NSW since 1999 and nationally since 2007.
Mr Guy said the business entered last year's event and was a finalist. "You put it in a submission, it's quite a lengthy submission, it's usually one of those couple of day jobs to get it all in," he said.
"It's quite a lot of questions and it goes from everywhere from not just what you do but what involvement in the community you have, what's your environmental policies inside your business."
Mr Guy said he was able to strengthen his submission by thinking about the different aspects of his business.
The school had made improvements to be more environmentally friendly including the way it prints documents, the type of lighting it uses and its use of air conditioning.
"We recycle bottles and cans and it was all this stuff that I didn't even realise," Mr Guy said.
Mr Guy said he was immensely proud of the achievement and thanked his students and their parents for their unwavering support.
The school was founded by Shihan Guy in 2012, a sixth Dan Shotokan Karate and second Dan Taekwondo master.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.