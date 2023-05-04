With more than 250 alleged breaches since 2019, a regulator is on a mission to bring water education to Tocal Field Days.
The Natural Resources Access Regulator said its data showed the most common breach was carrying out illegal activities.
Taking too much water, not having a correct water meter and having illegal dams were also common breaches.
The regulator's presence at Tocal Field Days is aimed at helping landholders to better understand the state's complex water laws. It is believed that face-to-face chats will allow landholders to ask questions and be pointed in the right direction.
Related: What's on at Tocal Field Days 2023
Staff will be at site 295 to chat about the typical problems - which include basic landholder rights, water meter requirements, where to get water licence and approval advice, and what can and cannot be done on waterfront land.
"We believe the most effective way to deter breaches of these laws is to make compliance as easy as it can be," NRAR education and engagement director Keeley Reynolds said.
"Our staff work hard to reduce the complexity of water law by providing plain English information tailored to the circumstances of individual water users."
In the news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.