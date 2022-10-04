The Maitland Mercury
Destination Walka Water Works - NSW Government, Maitland City Council and Reflections Holiday Parks have partnered to develop the site into a NSW tourism showpiece

Updated October 4 2022 - 12:53am, first published 12:17am
From left: Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter Taylor Martin, Maitland Mayor Philip Penfold, Reflections Holiday Parks CEO Nick Baker and Executive Director Land and Asset Management Greg Sullivan. Picture Laura Rumbel.

The heritage listed Walka Water Works site would be revitalised under a $25 million plan to transform it into a Hunter and NSW tourism icon.

