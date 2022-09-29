Planning is underway to accommodate an additional 54,800 residents in Maitland as the city's population is forecast to increase by 61 per cent to the year 2041.
This week Maitland City Council took steps to set in place plans to accommodate that unprecedented growth by placing on public exhibition the draft Maitland Local Housing Strategy 2041.
Maitland's current population is 90,230.
The latest population projections, released by the NSW Department of Planning and Environment, indicate an increase in total population of 54,800 residents with an average annual growth rate of 2.4 per cent to over 144,500 residents by 2041 - a total growth of 61 per cent.
This will require an additional 25,200 new dwellings between 2021 and 2041.
The draft strategy sets out a framework to guide this growth and change of our residential areas over the next 20 years.
It recognises and responds to evidence about what types of housing will be needed for our growing and changing population, where it can be best located and how council will deliver better housing outcomes, together with community and other stakeholders.
Addressing council in public access this week, Maitland planner Richard Bennett, said this is a significant document relating to Maitland's future that presents an interesting and challenging time for council.
Mr Bennett likened the forecast growth to that of the combined expansion of Gillieston Heights, Chisholm and Aberglasslyn.
"What we have seen in the last 20 years is small compared to what we will see in the future," Mr Bennett said.
He said the city will need to have the right infrastructure in place. "This will put significant strain on council and the private sector to deliver planning and construction services to accommodate this growth."
He said there needs to be an alternate route through Maitland to replace the New England Highway which is at times subject to flooding. "Planning needs to start now to secure a new route and ensure governments are listening," Mr Bennett said.
"There are other infrastructure needs for a city of between 150,000 and 200,000. We do not have a botanic gardens, plans for a large sporting field complex with many ovals, no plans for a new courthouse or police station - there are many things to consider with a population like this.
Council has made public the draft Maitland Housing Strategy 2041 along with the draft Rural Land Strategy - two important plans developed in response to growing pressures on rural lands, population growth and demographic changes in Maitland.
The draft plans were placed on public exhibition following a unanimous decision by councillors at a meeting on Tuesday night.
For council's strategic planning manager, Andrew Neil, after a long history of growth in Maitland, the draft plans strike a pragmatic balance between sustainable growth and conservation.
"This work is the outcome of years of consultation with the community over a number of different projects and plans," he said.
"We know that people love Maitland for its character and liveability, but we also know that's why so many others want to build and move here each year.
"We hope these plans balance the preservation of what makes our city Maitland and sustainable growth into the future."
He said the draft Rural Land Strategy will guide how we respond to the pressures on rural land while increasing economic opportunity and protecting the natural, ecological and scenic quality of rural areas.
The draft Local Housing Strategy responds to our growing and changing population by looking at what types of future housing will be needed, where it can be best located and how we can deliver better housing outcomes.
Councillors urged residents to read the document and share their thoughts. To see the summarised or full documents or to have your say, visit maitland.nsw.gov.au/draft-maitland-RLSLHS before the exhibition closes Friday, October 28.
