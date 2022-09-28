Those who've been in Maitland for a while might know Trevor Lynch because he was their maths teacher somewhere between 1965 and 2005, or because he's been a member of rotary for 26 years.
Or, they might know him as chair of the local health committee, or maybe director of Maitland HealthStays.
There's no doubt Mr Lynch has dedicated his career and retirement to getting the best for Maitland and the community.
Mr Lynch came to Maitland when he was four-years-old, and went to school at Marist Brothers.
It was in Maitland he met a Morpeth girl named Loretto, and the pair have now enjoyed 52 years of marriage, four children and seven grandchildren.
Mr Lynch was the head teacher of mathematics at what is now Maitland Grossmann High School for 29 years, and taught the subject for 40 years all together.
He said he often runs into his old students, and even the president of East Maitland Rotary Club Brian Morgan is an ex-student.
Mr Lynch joined East Maitland Rotary Club in 1996 and since then has held just about every executive position from president to treasurer.
He has taken on district work and gone on exchange with Rotary, but his biggest project is one he is working on right now - one that will provide affordable accommodation close to Maitland Hospital.
Mr Lynch is the director of Maitland HealthStays, an ambitious project by the combined rotary clubs of Maitland that hopes to build a 'health hotel' for travellers using our hospitals and cancer treatment facilities.
"We are well organised with it, we've got the governance in place and we're well on the agenda to get some land nearby although we haven't secured it yet," he said.
"We've got a lot of support from all sorts of different people, it's something that seems to have resonated well with the community."
He realised the need for accommodation like this in his role on the local health committee, where he has just finished a three year stint as chair.
On the health committee, Mr Lynch has achieved some amazing things for the community.
He was one of the city's biggest advocates for a full medicare licence for Maitland Hospital's MRI machine, which was promised during the federal election.
He was also involved when the health committee helped package up items from the old Maitland Hospital and sent them to Ukraine.
Mr Lynch became interested in health as his daughter is a nurse.
"I've had a connection to health for quite a long time and when the new Maitland Hospital came up somewhere along the line the general manager of the hospital asked me to join the health committee," he said.
Mr Lynch said he's passionate about health because of how important it is to the community, and has had a few experiences with Maitland Hospital in his time.
"My connection with Maitland Hospital goes back to when I was about 20 when I fell off a horse and lost a kidney," he said.
Before that, he remembers visiting his mother in Maitland Hospital in 1949, and then visiting his father there a few years later.
He was connected again to Maitland Hospital when his daughter worked there as a nurse.
Mr Lynch said during his career as a mathematics teacher he really enjoyed working with the students.
"I really enjoy catching up with any of them that I see now and learn what they've achieved in their own lives," he said.
Mr Lynch said he has never wanted to live anywhere other than Maitland, especially while his children Kathleen, Michael, David and Patrick were going to school.
Mr Lynch said the best thing about Maitland is the people.
"I've got a lot of friends through rotary and there's a lot of people who are passionate about the place and want to see the place go ahead," he said.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
