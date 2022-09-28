The Maitland Mercury
IPART hands Maitland second highest rates cap in NSW as councils battle high inflation

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
Updated September 28 2022 - 8:16pm, first published 8:12pm
Maitland City Council can raise its residential rates by 5.9 per cent next financial year. File picture

Home owners in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie face a 3.7 per cent jump in council rates next year, but the hike could be much higher in Maitland and Port Stephens.

