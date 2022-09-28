The Maitland Mercury
Maitland Riverlights Festival will return to Maitland in October

September 28 2022 - 4:00am
A scene from Maitland Riverlights Festival in 2018. File photo.

Riverlights Multicultural Festival will bring the world to Maitland when it returns in October.

