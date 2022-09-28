Riverlights Multicultural Festival will bring the world to Maitland when it returns in October.
The popular community event continues its partnership with Greater Bank for a fourth year, and will be held on Saturday, October 8.
Riverlights Multicultural Festival will transform The Levee into a sprawling 'global village,' where the sights and sounds of the world collide in an explosion of colour, culture and culinary delights.
"With authentic food, dance and experiences hailing from as far and wide as France, Sri Lanka and Kenya, Riverlights reflects the multicultural makeup of Maitland's people," Events Officer Beth Anastasiou said.
"Whether you want to sample something new or seek out a firm favourite from somewhere familiar, there's something for everyone at one of the many cultural villages at Riverlights."
Greater Bank Regional Manager Will Boyd said the bank was thrilled to partner again with council on the event.
"As a customer-owned bank, being a part of and supporting community events such as Riverlights is part of our whole ethos," Mr Boyd said.
"The multicultural aspect of Maitland is fantastic, and it's going to be a delight to see all the communities and nationalities come together as one for this event."
This year's event promises to offer something for everyone.
From Sri Lankan pancakes to traditional Bangladeshi snacks, foodies can take home some recipe inspo during a Global Kitchen cooking demonstration.
With representation from India, the Philippines and Tonga, eager linguists can even pick up a new phrase, song or greeting at the Language Lounge.
Document the entire evening by picking up a free Cultural Passport, where patrons can stamp each experience as they wind their way through the stalls and sites.
Mr Boyd says Greater Bank staff will be stationed at The Levee, working alongside the community to build lots of lanterns for the event's glittering finale, where the evening culminates with a flotilla of illuminating lanterns floating on the waters of the Hunter River.
"There'll also be some giveaways on the day for those who come and make a lantern," Mr Boyd said.
"So please come along, join us and get involved - it'll be great fun."
Riverlights Multicultural Festival is also supported by Destination NSW, 2NURFM, Newcastle Airport and the University of Newcastle.
For more information on this year's event, visit www.maitlandriverlights.com.au
