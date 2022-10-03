Fatal crash at Morpeth: man yet to be identified

POLICE are yet to identify a man who died in a crash in Morpeth in the early-hours of Tuesday morning.
About 4.45am emergency services were called to Tank Street near Canterbury Drive to reports a van had crashed into a power pole.
Multiple NSW Ambulance crews and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter were called to the crash, but according to police reports the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.
The man is yet to be formally identified.
Officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District established a crime scene and have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Local road diversions remained in place around the crash site on Tuesday morning, residents and drivers have been asked to avoid the area.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
