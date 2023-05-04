After three years of works, the traffic lights at Main Road, Heddon Greta have finally been switched on.
The intersection of Main Road and Heddon Street has long been a point of pain for residents due to safety concerns and traffic congestion.
The intersection upgrade was completed in two stages, the first by a nearby developer and the second by Transport for NSW.
It was impacted by wet weather delays in 2022, and at last on Wednesday, May 3 the construction cleared and traffic lights were switched on.
Local government and Transport for NSW representatives gathered on Thursday, May 4 with Regional Transport and Roads Minister Jenny Aitchison to celebrate the intersection's completion.
Ms Aitchsion said being an important road connecting Maitland to the Hunter Expressway, this upgrade should have been done well before now.
"I know that this has come on the back of advocacy of good local members like Clayton [Barr], like the federal member Meryl Swanson, mayor Jay Suvaal and of course the community," she said.
"It's been a long time coming but I'm very pleased today that they are open and operating."
Cessnock Mayor Jay Suvaal said council and local residents who he has spoken to are all glad to see the intersection complete.
"It allows us now to look at the other feeder streets and start addressing the challenges that are created from other developments around here," he said.
The project had been ongoing since 2020, when the community was invited to have their say on the upgrade proposal.
The first stage of works included building traffic lights and providing two lanes in each direction at the intersection on Main Road.
Stage two works began in October 2021, and included extending the two travel lanes in each direction, extending the concrete median from Heddon Street to Stanford Street, banning right turns in and out of Stanford Street and closing access into Avery's Lane from Main Road.
It also includes providing off-peak parking in front of the local shops, installing roadside safety barriers, providing a cycle lane, upgrading watermains and constructing the final road surface and traffic light posts at the Heddon Street intersection.
The NSW Government invested $1 million through the Housing Acceleration Fund for the second stage of work and $2 million through the Traffic Efficiency Program, with a further $3 million provided through developer contributions.
Member for Cessnock Clayton Barr said while the project has been a little bit slow, it has now finally come to fruition.
"Since the Hunter Expressway opened there's become a constant stream of traffic between Maitland and the expressway just down the road here," he said.
"And that made it incredibly difficult for the local residents to get in and out of various intersections and driveways and the like.
"The lights are going to create breaks in traffic and a constant stream of traffic will which will create opportunity for people to get in and out as they need to, and as they have done historically, prior to the wonderful Hunter Expressway."
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
