Maitland City Council will pay tribute to King Charles III and acknowledge his coronation on Saturday, May 6 2023 with several displays throughout the city.
The King's cypher will be displayed on the lawn of the recently renamed Queen Elizabeth II Park in Maitland, near the visitor information centre from Tuesday, May 2, and between May 5 and 7, the royal colour of purple will light Morpeth Bridge.
From May 4, Maitland Library will host a limited time Walls That Talk installation featuring nine iconic photos from the King's life.
King Charles has a long history with Australia, having visited 16 times, including a visit to Maitland in 1983.
Maitland Mayor Philip Penfold said council is "proud to join in the worldwide celebrations of this historic moment for the monarchy".
"It's a wonderful opportunity to acknowledge this historic occasion by acknowledging the King and the royal family."
