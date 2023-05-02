The Maitland netball community is mourning the loss of Maitland Netball Association life members Shirley Scholes and Barry Evans.
Both were tireless volunteers who dedicated countless hours to netball in Maitland.
Barry Evans was a valued member of West Rutherford Telarah Netball Club for over 45 years.
He held numerous positions but truly excelled at coaching where he dedicated his hours mentoring players.
The club said his dedication was unwavering, and he could always be found attending every meeting and walking the courts on Saturdays.
Shirley was a member of the Somerset Chisholm Netball Club and contributed to the development of umpires in Maitland and across the Hunter region.
Maitland Netball Association president Leearna Bennett said Ms Scholes was heavily involved in coaching and umpiring the sport.
"She was around for many, many years at netball and she was a life member and even up until she was quite elderly," she said.
