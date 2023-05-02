Five Maitland Rugby League players picked for Country to face City at Kogarah on Saturday

Nine Newcastle Rugby League players, including five from Maitland, will represent Country when the men's representative side faces City in Sydney on Saturday.
The team was picked from the NSW Country Championships held earlier this year, which the Newcastle Rebels participated in for the first time in years and won.
Reigning Newcastle Rugby League premiers Maitland had five players named, including Gary Anderson, James Bradley, Jayden Butterfield, Chad O'Donnell and Lincoln Smith.
Samuel Clune and Luke Huth, of current competition leaders Cessnock were selected, while Wests and Central Newcastle skippers Ben Stone and Cameron Anderson also made the cut.
The Damien Quinn-coached Country take on City at Kogarah at 2.20pm.
Knights NSW Women's Premiership players Olivia Higgins, Tayla Predebon, Kayla Romaniuk and Jasmin Strange were picked in the Country women's team, who face City on Thursday night at the same venue.
Their 7.15pm game will be televised live on Fox Sports, but all the Country v City fixtures will be streamed on NSWRL's Facebook page.
Newcastle was also well represented in the junior men's and women's sides that play over the weekend.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
