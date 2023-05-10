Maitland Rams young guns Lachlan Lidbury and Dane Simpson have been selected to represent NSW at the Hockey Australia under-18 Championships.
Lachlan and Dane will travel to Hobart in July after gaining selection at the NSW championships which ran from Friday, May 5 to Sunday, May 7.
Both players were part of the Newcastle team which went through the tournament in Wollongong undefeated. Newcastle won the final 2-1 against North West Sydney.
The players are amongst an emerging crop of talent at the Rams who have assembled an exciting team to challenge for the Hunter Premier Hockey League title.
Rams secretary Damien Schweinberger said the club was thrilled to see the two young players selected.
"Club hockey is club hockey and when the kids get the opportunity to go to the next level it's great for them and it's great for the club," he said.
"The grassroots is the club stuff and they develop in there and then they can play at a higher level.
"It makes the boys know they are doing something right and it is good that the club is also doing the right thing in developing these players."
Schweinberger said Lachlan is a defensive player for the club's premier side while Dane is an attacking midfielder.
"There's just so many good players at Maitland at the moment, Dane is just bidding his time to cement a permanent spot in first grade, It's going to happen" he said.
The Rams will be back at home on Sunday, May 14 when they host Newcastle Tigers. Maitland's round six match against Gosford last Sunday was deferred.
The Rams are third in the Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League with three wins and two losses to start the season.
