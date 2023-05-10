The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Lachlan Lidbury and Dane Simpson from Maitland Rams selected in NSW under-18 team

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated May 10 2023 - 12:48pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Lidbury (left) and Dane Simpson celebrate their win at the Hockey NSW under-18 championships in Wollongong which ran from Friday, May 5 to Sunday, May 7. Picture supplied.
Lachlan Lidbury (left) and Dane Simpson celebrate their win at the Hockey NSW under-18 championships in Wollongong which ran from Friday, May 5 to Sunday, May 7. Picture supplied.

Maitland Rams young guns Lachlan Lidbury and Dane Simpson have been selected to represent NSW at the Hockey Australia under-18 Championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.