A refreshed Maitland Pickers will welcome back five representative players for their clash with Macquarie on Saturday, May 13 at Maitland No 1 Sportsground.
Coming off a disappointing loss to the Cessnock Goannas in round six, the Pickers enjoyed a rest as the Newcastle RL held a bye week.
Gary Anderson, James Bradley, Jayden Butterfield, Chad O'Donnell and Lincoln Smith were called up for Country in their match with City at Kogarah on Saturday, May 6.
Country won 26-20 after playing the final 10 minutes a man down. Country captain O'Donnell was named player-of-the-match.
The Pickers representatives were joined by Cessnock Goannas halfback Sam Clune and hooker Luke Huth, Country were leading 20-4 at half-time before the late comeback by City.
Pickers coach Matt Lantry said he was happy to have everyone back on board fit and healthy.
"I was really glad to see our five guys come through unscathed which is really a relief for us," he said.
"I'm glad the rep stuff is over, I'm really happy for the individual achievements.
"Credit to those guys who got that opportunity and certainly looking forward now to just concentrating on week-in week-out footy with Maitland and put all that behind us."
Lantry said the City win and the high number of players involved from the Newcastle Rugby League reflected the strength of the Hunter competition.
He said despite the representative honours, his players' were happy to run out for Maitland each weekend.
"For the majority of those guys that time has come and gone (playing in the NRL), I can't speak categorically for them but the Knights in a sense and the NSW Cup clubs or NRL clubs probably had their chance with those guys.
"Chad's got three gyms and is well established away from footy now, Brock Lamb has moved into his third or fourth year as an apprentice electrician and will move into that next phase of his life, Jayden Butterfield has a great job.
"They still get their footy fix by playing in a great competition and at a great club and enjoying being part of that environment."
Whilst their was no game on the weekend, the Pickers spent time addressing a poor completion rate against the Goannas.
"Tuesday we did a video review, I thought it was important that we have a look at some of the footage to reinforce some areas we were well below any sort of standard," Lantry said.
The game will be the first time the two sides have played since the Pickers trounced the Scorpions 40-4 in last season's grand-final.
Macquarie recorded a tight 19-18 win over Central Newcastle in round six and are in fourth place on the Newcastle RL ladder with a four and two record.
"In previous years we've had some really good tussles with those guys," Lantry said.
"They try and intimidate you and become really physical and aggressive and we know exactly what to expect, it will be a really good battle."
