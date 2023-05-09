The Maitland Mercury
Maitland Pickers looking to bounce back against Macquarie Scorpions in Newcastle RL

Ben Carr
Ben Carr
Updated May 9 2023 - 12:52pm, first published 12:30pm
Pickers five-eighth Chad O'Donnell returns for Maitland on Saturday, May 13 against Macquarie Scorpions after guiding Country to a win over City. Picture: Marina Neil
Pickers five-eighth Chad O'Donnell returns for Maitland on Saturday, May 13 against Macquarie Scorpions after guiding Country to a win over City. Picture: Marina Neil

A refreshed Maitland Pickers will welcome back five representative players for their clash with Macquarie on Saturday, May 13 at Maitland No 1 Sportsground.

