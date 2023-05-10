Council called for one person from the Walka Water Works committee, one Maitland Park Run volunteer, one person from Hunter Bird Observers, one person from Southern Cross Model Yacht Club, one person from the local Aboriginal community, two local residents within 1km of Walka Water Works, three residents of the broader Maitland council area, one youth representative from 14 to 25-years-old, one local resident with heritage expertise, one local resident with environmental expertise and two business people or business representatives to be in the liaison group.