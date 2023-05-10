The names of those who will sit on the Walka Water Works Community Liaison Group have been revealed, with a diverse range of groups and voices represented.
The liaison group will consult with Maitland City Council, Crown Land and Reflections Holiday Parks over the duration of the Walka Water Works upgrade project, which council has secured $15.1 million in funding for.
The project will include restoration of the 1851 pumphouse building, new overnight visitor accommodation facilities and upgrades to walking trails and access roads.
Council called for one person from the Walka Water Works committee, one Maitland Park Run volunteer, one person from Hunter Bird Observers, one person from Southern Cross Model Yacht Club, one person from the local Aboriginal community, two local residents within 1km of Walka Water Works, three residents of the broader Maitland council area, one youth representative from 14 to 25-years-old, one local resident with heritage expertise, one local resident with environmental expertise and two business people or business representatives to be in the liaison group.
Council received 34 expressions of interest for the group, with no applications received from a representative of the Walka Water Works committee or the local Aboriginal community.
The group will include Jamie Richardson from Maitland Park Run, Margaret Clarke from Hunter Bird Observers, Paul Godwin from Southern Cross Model Yacht Club, Catherine O'Neil and Paul Clements as residents within 1km of Walka Water Works, Chris Unicomb, Michael Brewer, John May and Andrew McIntosh as residents from the broader Maitland area, Campbell Knox as youth representative, Jim Smart as resident with heritage expertise, John Hollins as resident with environmental expertise, and Monique Duncan and Melanie Power representing the business community.
At council's ordinary meeting on Tuesday, May 9, councillors moved that they note a funding deed for $15.1 million for the staged reopening of Walka has been executed.
The motion, moved by councillor Mike Yarrington and seconded by councillor Peter Garnham, also includes noting the establishment of the Walka Water Works Community Liaison Group, and that the group will have its first meeting before June 24, 2023.
Councillors Stephanie Fisher and Ben Whiting opposed the motion, Cr Fisher explaining she is uncomfortable with how the community liaison group was approached, and Cr Whiting as he opposed the original grant offering.
"I am not comfortable noting information when I have some concerns about aspects of the process with Walka up to this point," Cr Fisher said.
"I'm a little bit concerned that I believe it should be a community consultation group, and I'm concerned that the community will be there for the purpose of spreading information and they may not have the opportunity to have a big impact on the proposed development at Walka."
There has been some community resistance to the holiday park part of the plan, with campaigners concerned about the impact on the environment and consequences for those who currently use the site.
Maitland City Council general manager David Evans said during the meeting it's important the community understands the liaison group will work with council, Crown Land and Reflections Holiday Parks on what is proposed.
"We clearly as council, and I think I can say this for all of us, understand the significance of Walka and the importance of Walka to this community and the wider Lower Hunter community particularly," he said.
"It is important that on a group like this we don't dictate who should sit on it, but rather do an open call and it's important to have people of opposing views in a group like this.
"It is going to be a group that can reflect on the detailed planning as it progresses, provide feedback, provide opinion on alternatives and options. It isn't a decision making group, that sits with the people in this chamber."
Mr Evans said he believes the group has very good representation of all perspectives and interests with respect to Walka Water Works.
Maitland City Council will host a Facebook Live question and answer on Thursday night to answer community questions about the Walka Water Works project.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
