Morpeth Bridge is one of several landmarks across the state that has been lit up for National Road Safety Week.
Newcastle City Hall Clock Tower and Sydney Harbour Bridge will also be lit up for the occasion.
National Road Safety Week, which runs from May 14 to 21, is an annual initiative of the Safer Australian Roads and Highways (SARAH) group and aims to highlight the impact of road trauma and ways to reduce it.
SARAH group was launched by Peter Frazer OAM, following the tragic loss of his daughter Sarah at a road crash in Sydney's south in 2012.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads and member for Maitland Jenny Aitchison said the lighting up of these landmarks is a visual reminder of the devastating impacts of road trauma on our community.
"It is great to see local regional icons such as Morpeth Bridge and the Newcastle City Hall Clock Tower, join the Big Merino in Goulburn and the Wollongong Lighthouse to light up our regions in support of road safety," she said.
"They join the Sydney Harbour Bridge, CommBank Stadium and the Grand Concourse at Central Station."
In the news:
Ms Aitchison said 291 people were tragically killed in crashes on NSW roads in 2022.
"That's almost 300 family members, loved ones and friends who sadly never returned home," she said.
"Join me in supporting National Road Safety Week by taking the pledge and making safe decisions every time you get behind the wheel.
"Please drive under the speed limit, wear your seatbelt, put your phone away and never drive if you're tired or affected by drugs and alcohol. Road safety is everyone's responsibility.
"National Road Safety Week is important in our regions. It is really good to see local communities across or state embracing this message and I urge all regional, rural, and remote drivers to take the pledge, especially those in Maitland."
President of the SARAH group Peter Frazer urged every driver and rider to make their own commitment to road safety.
"I'm asking every driver and rider to make their own commitment to actively protect the lives of all those on the road ahead," he said.
"You can start by going to roadsafetyweek.com.au and taking the pledge, and then ask your family, friends and colleagues to do the same.
"Everyone has a right to get home safe to their loved ones, every day, no exceptions."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.