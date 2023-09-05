The Maitland Mercury
Breakfast with birds a great way to mark Biodiversity Month

By Newsroom
September 5 2023 - 3:00pm
Tanya Esden of Earthcare Park, Ben Maddox of Maitland City Council and Margaret Clarke of Hunter Bird Observers Club. Picture by Simone De Peak
This September, Maitland City Council is celebrating Biodiversity Month by partnering with Hunter Bird Observers and Landcare for a special Breakfast with the Birds event at Earthcare Park in Tenambit.

