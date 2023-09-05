This September, Maitland City Council is celebrating Biodiversity Month by partnering with Hunter Bird Observers and Landcare for a special Breakfast with the Birds event at Earthcare Park in Tenambit.
From 8am on Sunday, September 24 grab your walking boots and binoculars for a springtime stroll through one of Maitland's longest running Landcare sites.
Maitland City Council acting manager environment and sustainability Ben Maddox said the Biodiversity Month event was a "great opportunity to connect with and help care for local nature in all its diversity".
"Hear from a guide from Hunter Bird Observers on Earthcare Park's birdlife and learn all about Landcare's transformational work at the site, which has cultivated a flourishing and verdant habitat for local fauna," he said.
"Whether you're a seasoned birdwatcher or simply someone looking to stretch their legs and take in the sights and sounds, this event has something for you. Our friends at Slow Food Hunter Valley will be putting on a light breakfast too, with tea and coffee between the bird walks and tours."
Tickets for Breakfast with the Birds are $5 per person, which covers both tours and breakfast. Tickets are in limited supply and can be purchased at mait.city/breakfastwiththebirds.
Attendees should wear appropriate, enclosed footwear as well as long sleeves, long pants and a hat.
Mr Maddox said council was, through its new Environmental Sustainability Strategy, "eager to increase community participation in environmental events and volunteering".
"As well as Breakfast with the Birds, we'll be kicking off our springtime community planting events in October," Mr Maddox said.
"We want to help foster a sense of ownership and pride in our local environment, and our regular community planting days are a great way to do that."
The first two community planting days will be held at Somerset Drive in Thornton and a site on Mt Vincent Road, opposite Wilton Drive, in East Maitland from 9am to 12pm on Sunday, October 1 and 8 respectively.
"People young and old are invited to roll up their sleeves, pitch in and help us care for Maitland's green spaces. There's no need to book in advance for the planting days, just drop in and grab some tools," Mr Maddox said.
Participants are asked to bring along their own gloves, water and sunscreen and should wear enclosed footwear, long sleeves, long pants and a hat.
More planting events will be added to the spring schedule soon, for more information visit mait.city/MCCplanting.
