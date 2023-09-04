Every Tuesday morning a group of men meet down at Maitland Hockey Turf. Likening it to a regular men's shed gathering, the volunteers do much of the maintenance work required to keep the facility operating.
From installing new seating to removing leaves from the clubhouse guttering, the group of volunteers are proud of their work.
"There's 60 or 70-year-old blokes up on the roof cleaning gutters," said Bill Kinsey, a retired former player.
Mr Kinsey is part of about six men who meet up in the morning to maintain general maintenance around the facility as well as bigger projects like installing equipment.
One of the bigger projects was the installation of bigger nets behind the goals to stop hockey balls flying into Maitland Park.
"There's good crowds down there picnicking and we were always worried that a little child might get hit with the ball," Mr Kinsey said.
"We sort of fixed that problem pretty much, we put in the grandstands, we put tables and chair sets together, we got the money and bought that.
"We've got a lady who's a retired ex-principal who's really good at writing submissions for funds.
"Whenever we need something like new grandstands or new goals she'll apply for that and it might be a year or two and then we'll get them and assemble them."
The latest addition is a hockey sweeper, a specially designed tractor to help maintain the artificial turf surface.
Previous to the arrival of the sweeper, the association had to hire in the equipment.
"We also towed a little manual sweeper behind a mower, which wasn't very effective," Mr Kinsey said.
"We towed that around and it picked up some of the scrap - a lot of it would be standing out there with a big vacuum cleaner."
On windy days leaves and pine needles can cover the turf. Mr Kinsey said cleaning it up is a lot easier since the arrival of the sweeper in April.
The Maitland Hockey Turf Association received funding for the Sports Champ tractor through the NSW government's Community Building Partnership program.
Mr Kinsey said away from the Tuesday morning maintenance work, there is a great number of association volunteers that make the organisation what it is.
"There'e a few select women that contribute a lot to the maintenance and the upkeep and the volunteering of this club too, it's not just us blokes you know, there are some women there that do a lot," he said.
"We do all the heavy lifting and all the girls look after the canteen...one comes in and cleans out all the change rooms and toilets every week.
"Not much of a job but she does it every week and she runs the canteen and gets volunteers in there.
"There's a lot of the hours that goes into the place but it is very social and very rewarding."
