All in a days work: volunteers pitching in at Maitland Hockey Turf

By Ben Carr
Updated September 5 2023 - 9:19am, first published 9:00am
Every Tuesday morning a group of men meet down at Maitland Hockey Turf. Likening it to a regular men's shed gathering, the volunteers do much of the maintenance work required to keep the facility operating.

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

