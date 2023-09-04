The Maitland Mercury
Maitland Junior Rugby Club cap wonderful season with GF triumph

Ben Carr
Ben Carr
Updated September 4 2023 - 11:33am, first published 11:30am
Two Maitland under-13s teams contested the Hunter Junior Rugby Union grand final at Marcellin Park on Saturday, September 2. Picture by Tammie Howard
Maitland Rugby Club has capped a wonderful year, winning the club championship after eight teams represented the club in the Hunter Junior Rugby Union grand finals on Saturday.

