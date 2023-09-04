Maitland Rugby Club has capped a wonderful year, winning the club championship after eight teams represented the club in the Hunter Junior Rugby Union grand finals on Saturday.
The club hosted the finals series at Marcellin Park with Maitland represented in seven out of the eight age groups.
The club recorded wins in the under-16s and under-15s, both sides going through the season undefeated.
Two Maitland sides fought out a thrilling grand final in the under-13s, Maitland defeating Maitland Blacks 21-20 to remain undefeated through the season.
Nelson Bay defeated Maitland in the under-18s decider while the home side were beaten in under-10s, 12s and 14s.
A week after the club broke a 24-year premiership drought by winning the first grade grand final against Merewether, club president Pat Howard said it has been a huge two weeks for the Blacks.
"It was a huge effort by all the volunteers and everything to make that happen for the final series," he said.
"We were able to take away three titles but some really close games in the other ones."
Junior players were given a rare treat with Wallabies captain Will Skelton and Blacks junior and Wallabies scrum half Nic White sending messages of support before kick-off.
"You don't get much bigger than the Wallaby captain and obviously Nic White being a junior wishing them all the best of luck," Howard said.
"That just doesn't happen either, you've still got to engage with these people and keep them engaged and they have a real passion for it as well."
The club also hosted the NSW Junior Rugby Union City v Country carnival in July featuring a host of Blacks players. Howard said the on-field success has stemmed from years of hard work.
"We're seeing all those under-7s programmes that we started 10 years ago really coming to the fore," he said.
"Even in the senior grand final last week, having nine juniors come through in the first 15, we're starting to really benefit from that work."
Howard said the club works hard at fostering a positive playing environment, which is essential to attracting players and keeping them playing.
"I mean obviously Maitland's population is growing but you've still got to capture it," he said.
"Rugby is not exactly the most popular sport in Australia at the moment so we've got to work pretty hard in convincing (people) that we've got a good environment for young boys and girls to play in."
