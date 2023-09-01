The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community
Our People

Benhome Masonic Village and Maitland Street Rodders host classic car show for Father's Day

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
September 1 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malcolm and Max Crouch at Benhome's Father's Day classic car show. Picture by Chloe Coleman
Malcolm and Max Crouch at Benhome's Father's Day classic car show. Picture by Chloe Coleman

The dads of Benhome are celebrating Father's Day in style with a nostalgic classic car show, just for them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.