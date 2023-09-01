The dads of Benhome are celebrating Father's Day in style with a nostalgic classic car show, just for them.
Dads and their children took a stroll around the vehicles on Friday, September 1, which were donated by Maitland Street Rodders, and reminisced on similar ones they once had.
Some even revealed they still have a classic car of their own in their family's shed.
Father and son Malcolm, 95, and Max Crouch reminisced on Malcolm's love of restoring and tinkering with old things while looking at the cars.
Max said his dad is pretty good, but he still has to keep him in line. This is Malcolm's 70th Father's Day.
A lesson of Malcolm's that Max has taken into his own fatherhood experience is to "be honest with people and treat people how you'd like to be treated yourself".
Noel and Tony Mead were also enjoying the hot rod show, and are looking forward to having a family lunch on Sunday for Father's Day.
Tony said Noel "is a wonderful dad".
He said a quality of Noel's he admires is "the way he's always there for his family".
Father and daughter duo Wayne Horder and Rhea Walton were enjoying the day together, and will spend Sunday together too.
Rhea said her dad, who has 10 great-grandchildren, is "nothing but the best".
"He's wonderful," she said.
A lesson she learnt from her dad, and has passed onto her own kids is to be authentic.
"Just be who you are, don't change for nobody," she said.
Benhome Masonic Village leisure and lifestyle officer Jade Pilgrim was an organiser of the event, and said she was glad the show was bringing back some memories for the residents.
"Most of them love the old cars, they had cars like this when they were younger," she said.
