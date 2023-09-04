Hunter Trade and Tocal colleges are battling it out to see which can make the most live-saving blood donations, and win ultimate bragging rights.
So far, Tocal is in front with 30 donations and Hunter Trade is just behind at 17, and with donations being counted until September 30 it's anyone's game.
Students who are 18-years-old, teachers, family members, friends and community supporters are all welcome to make a donation to one of the school's teams at Maitland Donor Centre, to help boost the tally.
Hunter Trade College student Ben Cornish said he donated not just to beat Tocal, but to help people who are in need of blood.
"It's going to a good cause," he said.
Workplace officer Karlee Smith said she's very proud of the students who are rolling up their sleeves.
"If we can start encouraging the youth now to get involved when we know there's shortages, it's starting that early while we still have them," she said.
Ms Smith knows first hand how important it is for those who are able to donate blood.
"My sister's needed a blood transfusion after pregnancy and childbirth, so it's helped her.
NSW hospitals use more than 2500 blood bags and plasma medications every day.
Tocal won the challenge in 2022, but Hunter Trade won the first one in 2019.
Lifeblood spokesperson Brian Bruce thanked the colleges for helping boost blood stocks.
"Right now, in particular, we need more people with O positive and O negative to book a donation," he said.
"These are both blood types that can be used in emergency situations, with O negative particularly needed when a patient's blood type us unknown.
"With one in three people needing blood in their lifetime, you never know when it might be a family member, a neighbour or someone from your community who needs it."
To book a donation either as a group or individual, visit call 13 14 95, visit lifeblood.com.au or download the Donate Blood app.
