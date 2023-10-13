Maitland voters headed to the polls on Saturday to have their say on whether they support a change to the constitution.
All Australians will be asked to vote on the following question:
A Proposed Law: to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. Do you approve this proposed alteration?
Rutherford Public School is a popular place to cast a vote, and to get some morning tea as well.
The P&C association is fundraising for the school, and has a huge variety of food from lollies to lamingtons, and sausage sizzles to vanilla slices.
The smell wafting through the voting centre is enough to get tummies rumbling.
It would appear Government Road, Thornton is the place to be this morning, with two voting centres right across the road from each other.
If you're craving a sausage sizzle, bacon and egg roll, coffee or some sweet treats, Thornton Public School is for you.
Hunter Canteen Services, which runs five local school canteens including Thornton's, has opened up the canteen to feed hungry voters.
Their cupcakes, cookies, sausage sizzles and coffees have proven popular this morning.
Across the road, St Michael's Anglican Church doesn't have food, but the line to vote is moving faster.
While there, why not check out St Michael's op shop which is open until 12pm.
It's relatively quiet at Living Hope Maitland Church of Christ, near Green Hills at 9.30am.
A barbecue has just been rolled in, but the sausages aren't sizzling just yet.
Campaign volunteers on both sides are diligently offering out flyers and are keen for a chat.
Yes volunteer Lorraine Whiting is amongst those giving up their time for a cause they believe in.
"I'm campaigning so the Aboriginals can get a voice in the constitution," she said.
No volunteer Ron Bloemers said he's campaigning against the proposed change as he believes it will be divisive.
"We think the whole exercise of this Voice representation - I think it's flawed because it will divide the country if it gets up," he said.
Voting centres will be open from 8am to 6pm on Saturday, October 14.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.