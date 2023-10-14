The Maitland Mercury
Voice to Parliament

Maitland in line with regional Australia with more than 70 per cent voting No

Ben Carr
Michael Parris
By Ben Carr, and Michael Parris
Updated October 15 2023 - 10:34am, first published 10:30am
With more than 80 per cent of the vote counted, Paterson voters have resoundingly rejected recognising First Nations people in the constitution with an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

