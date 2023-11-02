Maitland Animal Management Facility is set to reopen to the public in just over a week, as long as no further cases of parvovirus are recorded.
The facility, which is the pound for Maitland, Dungog and Cessnock council areas, closed to the public on Tuesday, October 17 after staff identified a number of cases of canine parvovirus (CPV).
A total of 10 dogs have been affected by the virus at the facility, and the last animal to test positive was on Saturday, October 28.
Currently there are no animals at the facility with parvovirus.
It needs to remain closed to the public for two weeks from the last positive case, which, provided there are no new cases, will be Saturday, November 11.
Maitland City Council development and compliance manager Cindy Littlewood said the infectious disease can be especially dangerous in puppies.
"Symptoms include loss of appetite, severe vomiting, diarrhoea and dehydration. If your dog is showing symptoms, contact your vet immediately," she said.
"If your dog isn't up to date on their vaccinations, it's vital you contact your local veterinarian to tee something up; this is the most effective method of avoiding the virus."
While closed, the facility has not been permitting visitors or accepting surrenders.
If you find a stray animal and require assistance, please contact the facility on 0438 742 541 or email mamf@maitland.nsw.gov.au to receive advice.
