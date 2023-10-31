A brand new Lifeline store will open in Thornton this weekend, focused on affordable furniture and homewares.
The new concept store will open to the public on Saturday, November 4, and there's a furniture pick up service available too.
Not only will products be on sale at affordable prices, but sales will help fund local suicide prevention services.
Retail operations manager David Ison said that the organisation has introduced a new value range of product into Lifeline Shops across the Hunter and Newcastle, with Thornton having the full range on display for purchase.
"We believe people will enjoy shopping in-store knowing that their purchase will help fund local Lifeline services," Mr Ison said.
Proceeds from Lifeline's shops fund local suicide prevention and support services such as free counselling in Maitland, Singleton, Cessnock and Newcastle.
"The new warehouse that operates alongside the shop is our new centralised donation drop off point that will service our 13 local Lifeline shops by sorting and delivering donated and value range goods to the stores," Mr Ison said.
"With the demand for Lifeline services growing in recent years, we need community support more than ever and shopping in a Lifeline Shop is a fun and impactful way to help make a difference.
With the East Maitland store reopening in early October, Thornton is the 13th op shop for Lifeline Hunter and the fourth in the Maitland area with shops also located in Rutherford and Maitland.
For shop locations and opening hours visit lifelinehunter.org.au.
The Thornton furniture and homeware shop is at 32 Pipeclay Avenue, Thornton, open Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm, Saturday 9am to 4pm and Sunday 10am to 4pm.
People wishing to donate goods or to volunteer at any shop should visit in-store or phone 1300 152 854. Furniture pick-up service is available on 4072 1614.
Nine Australians die every day by suicide and more than 65,000 Australians make a suicide attempt each year. Suicide is the leading cause of death for Australians between the ages of 15 and 44.
