With just over seven weeks until Christmas - and the cost of living biting family budgets - it's time to start bargain hunting.
A Maitland congregation is holding a toy sale on Saturday, November 4 as part of its car show to help families buy presents for their children.
The Living Light Wesleyan Methodist Church in Dunkley Street, Rutherford, is offering shoppers the chance to fill a bag with toys and pay only $5.
Fundraising manager Michael Johnson said the toys were working and in good condition.
"There's lots of toys for the kids, they can choose whatever they want - toys and clothes or just toys for $5 a bag," he said.
"There are battery-operated toys that work, there's a huge amount of toys. There is a lot of brand new stuff there, it will help with the cost of living."
There will be a wide range of classic cars to admire in the grounds and prizes for the best vehicles. There will also be second hand clothing for sale and a sausage sizzle.
"There's a 1974 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow coming, there's race cars, drag cars, hot rods, standard cars, there's something for everyone," he said.
"Last count there were about 35 to 40 cars coming."
The fundraising event kicks off at 9am. Entry is a gold coin donation.
Money raised will be put towards repairing the church roof.
