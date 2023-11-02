The Maitland Mercury
Living Light Wesleyan Methodist Church in Rutherford is offering a bag of toys for $5 on Saturday, November 4.

Belinda-Jane Davis
Belinda-Jane Davis
November 2 2023 - 2:30pm
Living Light Wesleyan Methodist Church Pastor Manny Pillay and fundraising manager Michael Johnson with some of the toys. Picture by Simone De Peak
With just over seven weeks until Christmas - and the cost of living biting family budgets - it's time to start bargain hunting.

