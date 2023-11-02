The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

LA-based actor and producer Zac Garred is in Newcastle to chat about his new film and The Ballad of Les Darcy

LR
By Lisa Rockman
November 2 2023 - 4:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Newcastle actor and producer Zac Garred is back on home turf to promote his new movie Bring Him To Me - and bring a decade-long movie dream to life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lisa Rockman

Journalist

Newcastle Herald

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.