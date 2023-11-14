The Maitland Mercury
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Home/Community
Things to Do

Maitland Brickfest LEGO fan event returns to Maitland High School

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated November 14 2023 - 4:33pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Richard Hershman of Horseshoe Bend and two-year-old son Toby Hershman enjoying Maitland Brickfest at Maitland High School in 2019. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Richard Hershman of Horseshoe Bend and two-year-old son Toby Hershman enjoying Maitland Brickfest at Maitland High School in 2019. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Few toys have a fanbase quite as passionate as LEGO fans, and about 1000 of them are expected to gather at Maitland Brickfest on Sunday to marvel at some very impressive builds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.