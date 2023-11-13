Services were held in Maitland and East Maitland on Saturday, November 11 to remember and pay tribute to the men and women who gave their life to serve their country.
A crowd of 200-plus people braved the hot sun to attend the service at Maitland Park to remember those who were injured during battle, those who lost their lives overseas, and those who bravely served their country.
Distinguished guests, including Captain Sally Stanimirovic from the Salvation Army and a number of students from Maitland schools were amongst the crowd.
Maitland RSL Sub-Branch president, Fred Goode, led the service at Maitland Park and said this year we acknowledge 105 years of the First World War Armistice.
"In 1918, this was a massive celebration," he said.
"At 11am on November 11, 1918 the guns on the Western Front fell silent after more than four years of continuous warfare."
Mr Goode, who served in the Army CMF for over nine years during the 1960s, said he uses the minute's silence to think about those who have passed away, who were wounded and their families.
"There is about 145 names on the Maitland Park War Memorial from World War I that didn't come home and there was also a lot that came back wounded, so we have to remember them too," he said.
This year's service at Maitland Park was also the first year the New Zealand national anthem was sung, which was performed by Renee Ngatai and the Te Ukipo Maori Club Newcastle.
Mr Goode said it was great to have them be part of the Remembrance Day service.
"It brought the word Anzac together, and it showed the unification of our two nations," he said.
Attendees of both services paused and reflected with a minute's silence at 11am on the 11th day of the 11th month.
East Maitland RSL Sub-Branch secretary, Judy Gargonsky said the service at East Maitland War Memorial went very well and they had a great attendance.
"We had more people turn up then we thought, it was definitely one of our biggest turn outs," she said.
"We also had a good turn out back to the East Maitland RSL for refreshments, cakes and sandwiches afterwards."
Several schools attended the East Maitland service and Ms Gargonsky said the schools were all very well represented.
"We had Hunter Valley Grammar School and Metford Public School do readings at the service," she said.
"The support we got from the schools and the turn out was really good."
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.