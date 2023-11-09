Member for Maitland and Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison is inviting community members to have their say about proposed traffic changes on Cessnock Road, Maitland.
The call for feedback comes as Transport for NSW progresses a proposal to introduce a no-stopping zone on Cessnock Road near Mount Dee Road at Maitland.
"We are seeking the community's feedback on the proposed installation of a 400 metre no-stopping zone on the western side of Cessnock Road, just south of Mount Dee Road," Ms Aitchison said.
"Transport for NSW is proposing to introduce these changes as part of efforts to improve safety, reduce incidents and improve traffic flow at this location.
"Before any change is introduced, I encourage all members of the community to provide feedback to Transport for NSW and advise if there are any further concerns or issues that should be considered before progress is made.
"Once received, feedback will be considered and responded to before any final changes are implemented."
The deadline for feedback is November 24 and it should be emailed to Transport for NSW's Associate Community & Safety Partner, Mark Morrison at Mark2.Morrison@transport.nsw.gov.au.
