Call for community input on proposed change to Cessnock Road, Maitland

By Newsroom
Updated November 9 2023 - 3:54pm, first published 3:30pm
Cessnock Road, Maitland and the Mount Dee Road intersection. Picture Google Maps
Member for Maitland and Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison is inviting community members to have their say about proposed traffic changes on Cessnock Road, Maitland.

