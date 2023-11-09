The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Oakhampton farmer Austin Breiner cannot plant spring vegetable crops until decent rain comes

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
November 9 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farmer Austin Breiner in the once productive vegetable patch at Oakhampton Heritage Farm. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Farmer Austin Breiner in the once productive vegetable patch at Oakhampton Heritage Farm. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

If vegetable crops grew like weeds Austin Breiner would be surrounded by fresh veggies to help feed the growing city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda-Jane Davis

Belinda-Jane Davis

Journalist

Passionate about community news

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.