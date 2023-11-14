Police are appealing for help finding 13-year-old Evie, who was last seen in Rutherford on Monday, November 13.
Evie has auburn hair and was last seen wearing a black hooded jumper and black pants.
She is about 150cm tall and 50kg in weight.
In a social media post calling for help finding Evie, Port Stephens Hunter Police said they need to speak with her to ensure she is safe.
Anyone who has seen Evie or knows where she may be should call Maitland Police on 49340200, or Crime Stoppers on 1800333000. Quote report number E78806335.
Police said callers can remain anonymous.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.