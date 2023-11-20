A significant oil spill on Kooralbyn Street, Thornton is being investigated.
Maitland City Council released a statement on Monday, November 20 saying they are aware of the spill, which is in the council stormwater system.
The statement said the spill is unrelated to council operations, but crews are on site and working with the Environment Protection Authority (EPA) while investigations take place.
Traffic is unaffected, but motorists are urged to take care when travelling through the area.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.