Hunter residents should have their brollies at the ready for the next week at least with rain, showers, thunderstorms and wind all forecast.
Conditions from Maitland through to the Upper Hunter will be similar through until Wednesday, November 29 according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
There is also a strong wind waring for the Hunter coast.
The wet weather was forecast to hit the region around midday Monday with showers and the chance of a thunderstorm. Temperatures will range from 15 to 27 degrees.
Light winds, the chance of showers and thunderstorms are again forecast for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Conditions over the weekend look set to worsen on Saturday with an 80 per cent chance of between 10 and 20mm of rain forecast.
Showers are expected to continue through to Tuesday when the wet weather will ramp up with another 10 to 20 mm expected to be dumped on the Hunter.
