Central North finishes third in Country Cricket Championship pool

Central North has finished the McDonald's Country Cricket Championship in third place in their pool with one win at Tamworth.
Central North suffered a five-wicket loss to Pool winner Newcastle in the opening game.
A blazing 41 by Samuel Dalibozek off just 18 balls at the end helped Central North to 8/257 from their 50 overs. Skipper Josh Trappel made 39 and Shannon Threlfo 20.
Newcastle made 6/260 in reply reaching their target in the 47th over.
Maitland's Steve Abel (1-26) and Jett Lee (1-46) picked up a wicket each.
Trappel and Abel were the stars with the bat for Central North in their 86-run win against North Coastal.
Opening the batting Abel made 51 off 54 balls and Trappel top scored with 65 as Central North batted first and were dismissed for 252.
North Coastal was all out for 166 in the 34th over with Abel (1-46), Harry King (1-16) and Lee (1-25) picking up one wicket each. Narrabri's Nathan Trindall (3-15) and Tamworth's Jye Paterson (3-44) fled the bowling with three wickets each.
Central North lost their final match by eight wickets in a one-sided game against Greater Illawarra.
Central North were all out for 231 and Illawarra made 2/233 in reply.
Newcastle defeated Greater Illawarra in their pool match to finish on top of Pool A. They will contest the Country Cup against the winner of Pool B in the grand final on Sunday, December 10.
