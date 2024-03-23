Young KWM Warriors claim Stage 3 Division 1 premiership

Kurri Weston Mulbring Warriors upset minor premiers Eastern Suburbs to claim the Stage 3 Division 1 premiership at Lorn Park on Saturday.
The young Warriors won the top division in Maitland junior cricket by 29 runs after dismissing Easts for 133.
It was a second junior title for the Warriors who also won the Stage 2 Division 3 grand final against Greta Vacy Colts.
KWM set up the victory with a substantial day one total of 7/162 last week and the bowlers completed the effort on Saturday even with a number of dropped catches in the field.
Warriors bowler Reece Lewis was named player of the match with excellent figures of 4-16 off his eight overs and twice turning the game in his side's favour as Easts looked to get back on top.
He also was involved in a run out and was ably backed up by Blake Scott who finished with 2-19 and picked up the crucial wicket of Chayce Smith for 50 and Tate Wootton-Brydon who dismissed Charlie Lovegrove for 39.
KWM wicketkeeper Ryder Howard had an excellent match behind the stumps taking four catches. Ethan Edgell cleaned up the tail with 2-4 off 2.1 overs.
Smith and Lovegrove were the standout batters for Easts along with Henry Williamson with 16, who was the only other batter to reach double figures.
The Warriors even batting performance on day one proved decisive with seven batters getting starts and making double figures. They were led by Lucas Stair with 42 and Howard with 24.
Easts all-rounder Charlie Lovegrove was named as player of the year.
The match brought a successful Maitland junior cricket season to an end with Tenambit Morpeth winning the Stage 3 Division 2 title, Thornton claiming Stage 3 Division 3, Greta Branxton and Northern Suburbs sharing the Stage 2 Division 1 title, City United winning Stage 2 Division 2 and Kurri Weston Mulbring winning Stage 1 Division 1.
