A tie and thrilling final over win in Maitland junior cricket grand finals

Maitland junior cricket grand finals have been decided with a tied grand final and joint premierships to Northern Suburbs and Great Branxton in the Stage 2, Division 1, among the highlights across the district on Saturday.
Five grand finals were decided, with Stage 3, Division 1 two-day grand final between Eastern Suburbs and Kurri Weston Mulbring to be decided on Saturday, March 23.
Stage 3, Division 2
Tenambit Morpeth won the Stage 3 Division 2 title against Terrace Lions/Claro Crocs on the back of a solid batting and very good bowling performance.
The Young Bulls batted first and made 4/114 with Ben Nicholls top scoring with 40, Benjamin Hindle 19 and Lincoln Stork 19 out.
The Lions/Crocs were out for 79 in reply with Riley Cadman making 27 not out and Darcy Lawrence 18. Lincoln Stork took 4-16 for the Bulls and Joshua Wolinski 2-16.
Stage 3, Division 3
Thornton scored the winning runs with three balls to spare to claim the Stage 3, Division 3 title from Gresford Vacy Colts.
The Colts batted first and made 79 with Sean Dulhunty top scoring with 17 and Lucas Hill and Hayden Biddle both making 14. Kai Hamilton took 2-6 with the remainder of the wickets shared around.
The Thunder made 3/99, sealing the win with leg bye off the third ball of the final over. Koby Warland top scored with 31 and Riley Miller 25.
Stage 3, Division 1
At the end of the first day of the Stage 3, Division 1 grand final between Eastern Suburbs and Kurri Weston Mulbring, the Warriors were 7/162 off their 40 overs with Lucas Stair 42 and Ryder Howard 24. Five other batters reached double figures.
Harry Merchant 2-23 and Jonah Greedy 2-35 to be Easts
Stage 2, Division 1
Greta Branxton and Northern Suburbs had a thrilling tie and were named joint premiers in the Stage 2, Division 1 grand final after both teams made 83.
Norths batted first and made 5-83 with Lachlan Deacon making 26 retired not out and Evan Anderson 15 not out. Jasper Wright took 2-19 to be best with the ball for Greta Branxton.
In reply Greta Branxton were all out for 83. Benjamin Regan top scored with 24 not out and Hugo Innes 2-8 and Kade Bailey 2-17 for Norths.
Stage 2, Division 2
City United had a 26-run win in the Stage 2, Division 2 grand final against Eastern Suburbs.
Batting first City made 5/122 with Braith Sinclair 25 not out, Lachlan Shafer 23 and Lucas Barrett 19 not out.
Easts in reply made 8/96. Eden Daniels top scored with 23 and Max McCullum made 22 not out.
Stage 2, Division 3
No result yet in the game between Greta Vacy Colts and Kurri Weston Mulbring.
