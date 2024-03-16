Western Suburbs lead Warriors at end of day one of first grade grand final

Western Suburbs lead by 92 runs with 10 wickets in hand going into day two of the Maitland first grade grand final against Kurri Weston Mulbring on Sunday.
The Plovers had looked to be establishing a big first innings score with Justin Lantry and Jeewan De Silva combining for a 77-run partnership to take them to 3/141.
But when Lantry was out for 50 and De Silva for 46 shortly after, the Plovers crashed to be all out for 159, with Jacob Simmons 5-35 and Steve Abel 3-23.
The Warriors top order failed to fire again, but unlike last week's semi-final against Norths when opener Tyler Power and Simmons combined to wrest control of the game, KWM managed to make just 81 leaving Wests openers Andrew Trappel 10 not out and Riley Harrison 0 not out to negotiate two overs at the end.
For the Warriors, Power top scored with 27, but Liam Dalibozek with 13 and Josh Lewis 11 were the only other batter to reach double figures.
Harry King was outstanding taking 4-27 bowling unchanged for 15 overs, De Silva took 3-9 from 21 overs and skipper Mitchell Fisher as he so often does chimed in with some crucial wickets to finish on 3-8.
Although he was carrying a side strain at the end of play and Wests will be hoping they do not have to call on him too early in the day as they look to create a big second innings lead.
With Simmons, Sam Dalibozek and Steve Abel in the bowling line up, the Warriors will conversely be looking for early wickets to dismiss Wests and chase down a manageable target.
The match resumes at 12.30pm on Sunday.
Liam Osborn scored a century as Raymond Terrace were all out for 277 in the final over of play to take control the Maitland Second Grade cricket grand final against Northern Suburbs.
Osborn made 108, Josh Benhard backed up his semi-final century last week with 48 and Joel Osborn made 28 and Luke Wells 21 at Robins Oval on Saturday, March 16.
Nigel Callan was the best of the Norths bowlers taking 4-62 and Zac Mexon 3-46.
The match resumes at 12.30pm on Sunday.
