Western Suburbs crowned Maitland first grade cricket premiers

Western Suburbs claimed the 2023-23 Maitland first grade premiership at Lorn Park on Sunday on the back of dominant day one performance against minor premiers Kurri Weston Mulbring.
The Plovers finished a rain-reduced day two on 5/134 and an overall lead of 212 runs, when Kurri Weston Mulbring captain Sam Dalibozek called the game.
The official winning margin was 78 runs.
Wests had plenty of heroes, but all-rounder Jeewan De Silva was a worthy man of the match.
De Silva made an important 46 on day one as Wests posted 159 and then took 3-39 from 21 overs including the crucial wicket of Steve Abel for one as the Warriors were all out for 81.
On day two, he finished unbeaten on 63 to ensure the Plovers batted out the day and put the game beyond KWM with a possible 25 overs to play and Wests still batting.
Tom Callan picked up 3-17 for the Warriors, but the day and the grand final belonged to Wests who started it with a 92 run lead with 10 wickets in hand.
On day one, the Plovers had looked to be establishing a big first innings score with Justin Lantry and Jeewan De Silva combining for a 77-run partnership to take them to 3/141.
But when Lantry was out for 50 and De Silva for 46 shortly after, they crashed to be all out for 159, with Jacob Simmons 5-35 and Steve Abel 3-23.
The Warriors top order failed to fire again, but unlike last week's semi-final against Norths when opener Tyler Power and Simmons combined to wrest control of the game, KWM managed to make just 81 leaving Wests openers Andrew Trappel 10 not out and Riley Harrison 0 not out to negotiate two overs at the end.
For the Warriors, Power top scored with 27, but Liam Dalibozek with 13 and Josh Lewis 11 were the only other batter to reach double figures.
Harry King was outstanding taking 4-27 bowling unchanged for 15 overs, De Silva took 3-39 from 21 overs and skipper Mitchell Fisher as he so often does chimed in with some crucial wickets to finish on 3-8.
Raymond Terrace were pushed all the way before claiming the 2023-24 2nd Grade premiership by 33 runs from Northern Suburbs at Robins Oval on Sunday.
The minor premiers appeared to have a stranglehold on the title after compiling 277 on day one with Liam Osborn making 109, Josh Benhard backing up his semi-final century last week with 48, Joel Osborn 28 and Luke Wells 21.
Nigel Callan was the best of the Norths bowlers taking 4-62 and Zac Mexon 3-46.
But, someone forgot to tell Norths it was a foregone conclusion and they picked themselves up off the canvas twice to keep on competing before finally being dismissed for 234.
It seemed like an upset was on the cards with Norths cruising at 1-130 when Paul Croak was out for 67 to make it 2-130. It became 3-149 and then 7-158 with five wickets including Hayden Lucas for 46 falling in quick succession.
But Norths kept on and Sam Holz and Luke Callan put on a 59-run partnership before Holz was out for 30.
Callan kept on as was 36 not out when the final wicket fell with Norths on 234.
Liam Osborn completed a tremendous match taking 4-81, Tyler Gear took 3-47 and Joel Osborn 2-39 for the Lions.
