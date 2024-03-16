The Maitland Mercurysport
Easts, Thornton and Bulls claim lower grade premierships

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
March 17 2024 - 8:39am
Eastern Suburbs are third grade premiers after defeating Raymond Terrace in the grand final. Picture supplied.
Eastern Suburbs, Thornton and Tenambit Morpeth were celebrating after winning the Maitland cricket third, fourth and fifth grade grand finals respectively on Saturday.

