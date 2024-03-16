Easts, Thornton and Bulls claim lower grade premierships

Eastern Suburbs, Thornton and Tenambit Morpeth were celebrating after winning the Maitland cricket third, fourth and fifth grade grand finals respectively on Saturday.
In a front of a big contingent of Easts fans, the Griffins posted 7/150 batting first and dismissed Raymond Terrace for 103 to record a 47-run win in the third grade grand final.
Easts claimed the minor and major premiership double with the victory.
Andrew York with 45 and Kerryn Ball 44 were the stand outs with the bat, with captain James Lovegrove chiming in with 17 not out.
Jason Cameron led the Lions attack taking 3-25.
In reply with the bat, Christopher Lawrence top scored with 22 for the Lions and Cameron backed up making 18.
Tobias Porter was the key destroyer for Easts taking 4-17 and Harry Merchant took 2-21.
Tenambit Morpeth and Thornton Thunder met each other in the fourth and fifth grade grand finals at neighbouring grounds Jack Collins Oval and Bill Bobbins Oval at Raymond Terrace.
In fourth grade, Thunder upset the minor premier Bulls with a comfortable seven-wicket win with 16 overs to spare.
Thornton's bowlers led by Craig Hunter with 4-18 set the victory up dismissing the Bulls for 109 off 36.1 overs.
Jonathan Butler took 2-17 and Theo Law 2-22 to support Hunter.
Simon Flannery top scored with 35 for the Bulls, Andrew Stork made 19 and Aaron Wolinski 15.
Thornton openers Shayne Bailey with 43 and Daniel Dwyer 37 provided the bulk of the runs, with Craig Hunter making 15 not out to see his side home.
In fifth grade, Tenambit Morpeth were 10-run winners dismissing Thornton for 87 after batting first and making 97.
For the Bulls, Justin Meskauskas top scored with 25, Matthew Cox 14 and Jack Bramble, while Bailey Dunn 3-10 and Glen Hodges 2-21 led Thornton's attack.
Les Harris top scored with 23 for Thornton, captain Adam Cook made 19 not out, Kurt Edwards 17 and Troy Dunn 11.
Matthew Norris was the Bulls chief destroyer finishing with 4-7. He turned the game in his third over and 13th overall when he picked up three wickets and was on a hat-trick.
Scott Perrin was also on a hat-trick and finished with 2-14.
